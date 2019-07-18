UFC Uruguay Official Poster Revealed (Photo)

UFC’s Uruguay debut will be headlined by Valentina Shevchenko making her second flyweight title defense against Liz Carmouche, and the first visual for the event has been released with the UFC’s reveal of the official UFC Uruguay poster:

As is usually the case with Fight Night posters, the spotlight exclusively belongs to the event’s headliners, Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche. Valentina Shevchenko won the flyweight championship at UFC 231 over Joanna Jędrzejczyk, then defended it in resounding fashion with a KO of the Year contender at the expense of Jessica Eye at UFC 238. She will now turn to make her second defense against Liz Carmouche, a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts who competed in the first ever women’s UFC bout at UFC 157 against Ronda Rousey.

This will not be the first time these two women have competed against one another. Back in 2010, Carmouche defeated Shevchenko via doctor’s stoppage and will look to mark their near 10-year anniversary by defeating Shevchenko again, this time with gold on the line.

Another marquee bout for the event will feature Vicente Luque going up against fan favorite “Platinum” Mike Perry in the battle of the bangers. Luque is currently ranked #15 in the division with five consecutive victories. A sixth will likely give Luque a bump up the ladder, whereas a loss will likely cede his position to Mike Perry.

In addition to these two bouts, the full current UFC Uruguay lineup contains the following bouts:

Main Card:

Main Event UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko © vs. Liz Carmouche

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

ESPN Prelims:

Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Taila Santos

Alex da Silva vs. Rafael Fiziev

Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Laureano Staropoli

Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

UFC Uruguay takes place August 10 from the Antel Arena in Montevideo. The prelims will air on ESPN at 5:00 PM ET and the main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:00 PM.