UFC Uruguay Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Uruguay post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (August 10) the UFC Uruguay takes place inside the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay and will air on ESPN+.

The main event will feature a UFC women’s flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche. The co-main event features a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Uruguay card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Uruguay post-fight press conference wraps up.