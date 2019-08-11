UFC Uruguay Reebok Payouts: Valentina Shevchenko Tops The List

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Shevchenko Carmouche
Image Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was the top earner for UFC Uruguay in terms of Reebok pay.

Shevchenko defended the 125-pound gold last night (Aug. 10) against Liz Carmouche. “Bullet” picked up the unanimous decision victory inside the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. Shevchenko scooped up $40,000 in Promotional Guidelines pay. Carmouche earned $30,000.

In the co-main event, Vicente Luque and Mike Perry went to war. In a bloody affair that saw Perry suffer a gnarly broken nose, Luque was awarded the split nod. Both men took home $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear.

Also earning $10,000 in Promotional Guidelines pay were Gilbert Burns and Tecia Torres. Burns defeated Aleksei Kunchenko, while Torres lost her bout to Marina Rodriguez.

Peep the rest of the UFC Uruguay Reebok payouts below.

Valentina Shevchenko: $40,000
def. Liz Carmouche: $30,000

Vicente Luque: $10,000
def. Mike Perry: $10,000

Eduardo Garagorri: $3,500
def. Humberto Bandenay: $4,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000
def. Ilir Latifi: $10,000

Rodolfo Vieira: $3,500
def. Oskar Piechota: $4,000

Enrique Barzola: $5,000
def. Bobby Moffett: $3,500

Ciryl Gane: $3,500
def. Raphael Pessoa: $3,500

Gilbert Burns: $10,000
def. Aleksei Kunchenko: $3,500

Marina Rodriguez: $3,500
def. Tecia Torres: $10,000

Rogerio Bontorin: $3,500
def. Raulian Paiva: $3,500

Chris Gutierrez: $3,500
def. Geraldo de Freitas: $3,500

Alex Da Silva: $3,500
def. Kazula Vargas: $3,500

Veronica Macedo: $4,000
def. Polyana Viana: $4,000