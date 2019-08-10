UFC Uruguay Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche

UFC Uruguay goes down tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019) from the Antel Arena on ESPN+. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche.
Their first bout took place back in 2010 under the C3 Fights banner, where Carmouche beat Shevchenko by second-round TKO. This marked Shevchenko’s first professional loss. As a result, she called for this fight as she wanted to avenge that loss while also putting her title on the line.
The co-headliner will see Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will take place.
The main card will air on ESPN + at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 5 p.m. ET. There are several key bouts featured on the main card.
Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri in a featherweight bout, light heavyweights Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir, and Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout are featured on the main card. Opening the main card will see a featherweight showdown between Enrique Barzola and Bobby Moffett.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Montevideo, Uruguay. Check out MMA News’ UFC Uruguay results below:
Quick UFC Uruguay Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche
- Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry
- Featherweight bout: Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri
- Light heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir
- Middleweight bout: Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight bout: Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko
- Women’s strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres
- Flyweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva
- Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Lightweight bout: Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas
- Women’s flyweight bout: Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana
