UFC Uruguay Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche

UFC Uruguay goes down tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019) from the Antel Arena on ESPN+. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche.

Their first bout took place back in 2010 under the C3 Fights banner, where Carmouche beat Shevchenko by second-round TKO. This marked Shevchenko’s first professional loss. As a result, she called for this fight as she wanted to avenge that loss while also putting her title on the line.

The co-headliner will see Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will take place.

The main card will air on ESPN + at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 5 p.m. ET. There are several key bouts featured on the main card.

Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri in a featherweight bout, light heavyweights Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir, and Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout are featured on the main card. Opening the main card will see a featherweight showdown between Enrique Barzola and Bobby Moffett.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Montevideo, Uruguay. Check out MMA News’ UFC Uruguay results below:

Quick UFC Uruguay Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry Featherweight bout: Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri

Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri Light heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir Middleweight bout: Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa

Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko Women’s strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres

Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres Flyweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez Lightweight bout: Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas Women’s flyweight bout: Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana

**Keep refreshing for live results**