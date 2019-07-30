UFC Uruguay Sees Multiple Fighters Pulled

Some planned matchups for the UFC Uruguay card have blown up in smoke.

MMAFighting.com first reported that Talia Santos has been forced off her bout with Ariane Carnelossi due to a wrist injury. The promotion is looking for a new opponent for Carnelossi. The injuries didn’t stop with Santos.

UFC officials have announced that Polyana Viana is replacing Rachael Ostovich to take on Veronica Macedo in a women’s flyweight encounter. Combate brought word that Rodrigo Vargas is filling in for Rafael Fiziev to take on Alex da Silva. Finally, Combate reports that Laureano Staropoli has been removed from his planned bout with Alexey Kunchenko due to a broken nose.

UFC Uruguay will take place on Aug. 10. The event will be headlined by a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shechenko and Liz Carmouche. The main card and prelims will air live on ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the updated UFC Uruguay card:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Liz Carmouche – for women’s flyweight title

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Mofett

Prelims (ESPN+)

