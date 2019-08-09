UFC Uruguay Live Weigh-in Results Today (Aug. 9)

The UFC Uruguay weigh-ins will take place today (Aug. 9) at 8 a.m. ET.

All 26 fighters on the UFC Uruguay card are set to tip the scales. UFC Uruguay will be held inside the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a women’s flyweight title clash between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Vicente Luque and Mike Perry. We will also get to see Ilir Latifi and Volkan Oezdemir weigh in. The two will collide on the main card of UFC Uruguay.

You can catch the live stream below courtesy of MMAFighting.

Keep refreshing this page for live weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Liz Carmouche (125)

Vicente Luque () vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Humberto Bandenay () vs. Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Oskar Piechota () vs. Rodolfo Vieira ()

Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Bobby Moffett ()

Prelims (ESPN+)