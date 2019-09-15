UFC Vancouver Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Vancouver bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Vancouver took place inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Headlining the card was a lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone. Gaethje did not disappoint with his promise of a finish in the UFC Vancouver main event. He stopped “Cowboy” via first-round TKO.

The co-main event saw light heavyweight action. Glover Teixeira looked to prove he’s still got some mileage on him when he took on Nikita Krylov. Mission accomplished as Teixeira was able to best Krylov via split decision.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Gaethje and Misha Cirkunov. On the brink of defeat, Cirkunov pulled off a Peruvian necktie to submit Jim Crute. As for “Fight of The Night,” that honor goes to Tristan Connelly and Michel Pereira but only Connelly is cashing in. Due to Pereira missing weight, Connelly will receive a total of $100,000 for the bonus. Connelly defeated Pereira via unanimous decision.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 15,114 fans. A live gate number came out to $1,334,931.56. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vancouver. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vancouver bonuses?