UFC Vancouver Bout Pulled Due To An Illness

UFC Vancouver, which goes down on Sept. 14 has lost a fight just days before the event.

According to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, a middleweight bout between Andrew Sanchez vs. Marvin Vettori is off the card.

I'm told that Andrew Sanchez vs. Marvin Vettori is OFF the #UFCVancouver card this weekend.



Sanchez fell ill earlier this week and the bout is being rescheduled for a future card. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 11, 2019

“Sanchez fell ill earlier this week and the bout is being rescheduled for a future card,” Bronsterter tweeted.

Andrew Sanchez was coming off of a decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Ottawa back in May. Before that, he beat Markus Perez by decision. Before that, he was TKO’d by Ryan James and knocked out by Anthony Smith. He is currently 4-2 in the UFC with his other two wins over Trevor Smith and in his UFC debut beat Khalil Rountree.

Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, was taking this fight on short notice after David Branch had to pull out with an injury. The Italian was coming off of a decision win over Cezar Ferreira at UFC Sacramento in his return to the Octagon after a USADA suspension. In the UFC he is 3-2-1 with him losing by split-decision to Israel Adesanya.

The fight was scheduled for the prelims so the bout order will not be impacted.