UFC Vancouver Highlights: Augusto Sakai Stops Marcin Tybura in Seconds

Augusto Sakai stopped Marcin Tybura at the UFC Vancouver event.

Sakai didn’t waste any time in putting away Tybura as he knocked him out in just 59 seconds in the first round of this slugfest. This marks Sakai’s third straight win under the banner of the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

