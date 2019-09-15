UFC Vancouver Highlights: Glover Teixeira Decisions Nikita Krylov

Glover Teixeira edged out Nikita Krylov at the UFC Vancouver event.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+. Teixeira controlled the first round with his grappling and even came close to winning the fight.

That wasn’t meant to be as the contender showed off his toughness and was able to rebound by attempting a submission. As the fight went on, Teixeira started to take over but wasn’t done easily as he was annoyed at the fact that Krylov was on his bike while trying to strike. In the end, the judges gave the win to Teixeira by split decision.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Krylov most recently defeated Ovince Saint Preux in April with a second-round submission at the UFC 236 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia. Outside of a loss to Jan Błachowicz by submission, he was 5-1 in his last six outside of the UFC banner.

Entering this fight, Teixeira was coming off back-to-back wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba. Teixeira had won three of his last four fights. His last loss came to Corey Anderson in July of last year at the UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany by decision.

