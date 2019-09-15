UFC Vancouver Highlights: Justin Gaethje Finishes Donald Cerrone

Justin Gaethje finished Donald Cerrone at the UFC Vancouver event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+. It lived up to the hype for as long as it lasted. In the first round, Gaethje landed a couple of huge hooks that dropped Cerrone where he finished it up with strikes.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Before this fight, Gaethje scored a first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout that served as the UFC Philadelphia headliner. This show went down in March at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.

Prior to that, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was on a two-fight winning streak.

Cerrone had a three-fight winning streak before his previous bouts. During that time, he beat Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta. He lost to former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019.

At the end of the second round, Ferguson landed a foul strike. Cerrone blew his nose in between rounds and his right eye is swollen badly. The fight was stopped by TKO.

