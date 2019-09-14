UFC Vancouver Highlights: Louis Smolka Smokes Ryan MacDonald

Louis Smolka smokes Ryan MacDonald with a quick win at the UFC Vancouver event.

In the very first round, Smolka caught him with a hook then moved forward where he poured on the attack before dropping him and the referee waved it off.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

