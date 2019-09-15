UFC Vancouver Highlights: Misha Cirkunov Submits Jim Crute

Misha Cirkunov tapped Jim Crute at the UFC Vancouver event.

This was a fun fight while it lasted as they traded grappling positions and strikes on the ground. For a fight that didn’t even go five minutes, it was one of the more entertaining bouts of the night. In the end, Cirkunov was able to lock in the Peruvian necktie for the win.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Crute, a veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series, defeated Chris Birchler on DWCS 14 in 2018 by first-round finish that impressed Dana White to the point where he was signed. Since that time, he had won back-to-back UFC appearances inside the distance where he submitted Paul Craig in his promotional debut and stopped Sam Alvey with strikes at UFC 234.

Cirkunov looked to rebound from a brutal TKO loss to Johnny Walker at UFC 235 in March. This was after winning his first four UFC bouts as Cirkunov had been finished in three of his past four fights.

