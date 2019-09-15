UFC Vancouver Highlights: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes Ends in No Contest

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes was odd at the UFC Vancouver event.

The finish came in the first round when Hughes poked him in the eye and Duffee told the referee that he couldn’t continue. As a result, it was ruled a no contest. This was after Duffee had hurt him several times and appeared to be close to a fight prior to the foul.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

No contest in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/pFHp0gWVtf — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 15, 2019

Duffee’s layoff of over three years is over thanks to this fight. He had been sidelined with injuries that kept him outside of the Octagon. After doing physical therapy full-time at the UFC Performance Institute, he had planned to make his return in July but that was nixed by a health scare. His previous bout saw him be knocked out by former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir in July 2015 at UFC Fight Night 71.

Hughes, who is a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, suffered a split-call loss to Maurice Greene in his debut in March in his previous bout. Prior to that, he was on a 10-fight winning streak.

