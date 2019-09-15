UFC Vancouver Highlights: Tristan Connelly Upsets Michel Pereira

Tristan Connelly upsets Michel Pereira at the UFC Vancouver event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+. Connelly was a big underdog coming into this fight due to him taking the fight on short notice.

This was such a wild fight thanks in large part due to Pereira doing some crazy spots including backflips, cartwheels, and more in order to connect with a kick. This allowed Connelly to pick his shots on the feet and stun him a few times. In the end, the judges gave the win to Connelly by decision.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

🤣 Michel Pereira is out here doing gymnastics routines pic.twitter.com/8SJfsqb5N9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 15, 2019

Pereira was originally was scheduled to take on Sergey Khandozhko at this show but that changed at the last minute. He KO’d Danny Roberts with a flying knee and single follow-up punch in just 1:47 into the first round in his UFC debut.

Connelly has gone 8-1 in his last nine fights with all victories coming by way of finish. It should be noted that he usually fights at lightweight.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vancouver. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.