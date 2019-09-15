UFC Vancouver Highlights: Uriah Hall Edges Antonio Carlos Junior

Uriah Hall edged out Antonio Carlos Junior at the UFC Vancouver event.

It was a fun back and forth affair with Junior controlling the first round with his takedowns and grappling that almost saw him get the rear-naked choke victory. Things turned around for Hall in the second round as he dropped him and nearly finished Junior with strikes on the ground but Junior somehow survived. In the end, the judges gave the win to Hall by split decision.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that aired on ESPN+.

UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Here's the one that did the damage! 👊@UriahHallMMA leaving a mark at #UFCVancouver! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/xwXvZkEiqb — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 15, 2019

Junior had a five-fight win streak snapped by Ian Heinisch in May. Prior to that, he held wins over the likes of Leonardo Augusto Leleco, Marvin Vettori, Eric Spicely, Jack Marshman, Tim Boetsch, and Ian Heinisch.

Hall hadn’t competed since a knockout win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 232 in December. When entering this fight, He has had a difficult time inside the cage the past several years after being hyped as the next big thing earlier in his career. He has only won two fight since November of 2015.

He had dropped four of his past five contests with loses to Paulo Costa, Gegard Mousasi, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker before UFC 232.

