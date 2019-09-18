UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Tied For Longest Sit

The Octagon touched down in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday for UFC Vancouver.

In the main event of the card, Justin Gaethje knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round. The card also saw finishes like Augusto Sakai over Marcin Tybura and Louis Smolka knocking out Ryan MacDonald. With it, the card saw several lengthy medical suspensions, including ‘Cowboy’ being suspended 90-days.

The full UFC Vancouver medical suspensions have been released, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions