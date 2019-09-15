UFC Vancouver Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone Tops List

UFC Vancouver is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Vancouver (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 16) took place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada where the main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET while the preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5 pm ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout headlined the show that saw Gaethje win by first-round TKO in a brilliant performance.

Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner that saw the former title contender score a decision win.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes in a heavyweight bout that ended by doctor stoppage. Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly in a welterweight bout that saw Connelly, who was a major underdog, win by decision in an upset.

UFC Vancouver Results: Gaethje TKO’s Cerrone

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout, and Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie: