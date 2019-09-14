UFC Vancouver Results: Cerrone vs. Gaethje

UFC Vancouver goes down tonight (Sat. September 14, 2019) from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between a lightweight clash between Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje.

Before this fight, Gaethje scored a first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout that served as the UFC Philadelphia headliner. This show went down in March at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.

Prior to that, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was on a two-fight winning streak.

Cerrone had a three-fight winning streak before his previous bouts. During that time, he beat Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta. He lost to former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019.

Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes in a heavyweight bout, Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly in a welterweight bout, Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout, and Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout round out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Check out MMA News’ UFC Vancouver results below:

Quick UFC Vancouver Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 pm ET)

Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Light heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov

Heavyweight bout: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly

Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall

Light heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 pm ET)

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai

Bantamweight bout: Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns

Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Marvin Vettori

Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Hunter Azure

Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin

Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Ryan MacDonald

Featherweight bout: Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard

