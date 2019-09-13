UFC Vancouver Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official

UPDATE: The UFC Vancouver weigh-in results have almost competed. Michel Pereira is the lone fighter to have missed weight for his welterweight bout on his first attempt. We’ll update you on whether or not Pereira gets another chance to weigh in.

UPDATE #2: Michel Pereira will not weigh in a second time. He will forfeit 20 percent of his purse.

The UFC Vancouver weigh-ins will take place today (Sept. 13) at noon ET.

All 24 fighters on the UFC Vancouver card are set to tip the scales. UFC Vancouver will be held inside Rogers Arena in Vancover, Canada tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje. Cerrone is looking to rebound from his TKO loss to Tony Ferguson, while Gaethje hopes to extend his winning streak to three.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Glover Teixeira and Nikita Krylov. Todd Duffee will also be back in action for the first time since July 2015. He’ll collide with Jeff Hughes.

Here's a live stream of the weigh-ins courtesy of MMAFighting.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Justin Gaethje (155.5)

Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (204.5)

Todd Duffee (244.5) vs. Jeff Hughes (251)

Tristan Connelly (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (172)*

Uriah Hall (184) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185.5)

Misha Cirkunov (205.5) vs. Jim Crute (205)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Augusto Sakai (258) vs. Marcin Tybura (257.5)

Miles Johns (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Brad Katona (135)

Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

Ryan MacDonald (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (135)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (155)

*- Michel Pereira missed weight at 172 pounds on his first attempt.