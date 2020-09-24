UFC Vegas 11 Medical Suspensions: Tyron Woodley Faces Lengthy Sit

UFC Vegas 11 went down last Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and the medical suspensions have been released.

In the main event of the card, Colby Covington beat Tyron Woodley by fifth-round TKO but it was Woodley breaking his rib in the fight. Due to the broken rib, the former champion has received a lengthy medical suspension. Niko Price, who fought Donald Cerrone to a draw must get an x-ray on his hand or he will be out until early 2021.

UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions (h/t MMAFighting):

Tyron Woodley: Must have left costochondral tear (ribs) cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 3/19/21. Minimum suspension until 11/4/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Niko Price: Must have right hand x-ray, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 3/19/21. Minimum suspension until 11/4/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Gerald Meerschaert: Suspended until 11/4/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Ryan Spann: Suspended until 11/4/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Randa Markos: Must have left elbow cleared by doctor or no contest until 3/19/21. Minimum suspension until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20

Kevin Holland: Must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by doctor or no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20

Jordan Espinosa: Suspended until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20 due to left tibia contusion

David Dvorak: Suspended until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20 due to right fight pain.

Sarah Alpar: Must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or no contest until 3/19/21. Minimum suspension until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/4/20

Journey Newson: Suspended until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/4/20

Andre Ewell: Suspended until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20 due to facial lacerations

Irwin Rivera: Suspended until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20 due to facial abrasions.

Jerome Rivera: Suspended until 11/4/20, no contact until 10/20/20.