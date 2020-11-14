UFC Vegas 14 Loses Fight On Day Of Event

UFC Vegas 14 has lost another fight as Eryk Anders will not be fighting Antonio Arroyo after all.

On Friday, Anders, who took the fight on short notice, missed weight by 1.5 pounds. Although he did come in heavy, the fight was still going to happen. Yet, on Saturday morning, “Ya Boi” announced he was sick and out of the scrap.

Hey guys, unfortunately due to issues concerning my health I was forced to withdraw from tonight’s fight against Arroyo. I am recovering and look forward to getting back to action ASAP. Thank you everyone for your love and support. ✊🏽#yaboi pic.twitter.com/194WgBp0d1 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 14, 2020

UFC Vegas 14 will now proceed with 10 bouts and the prelims now start at 5 p.m. eastern with the main card at 7 p.m. eastern.

With the removal of Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo, UFC Vegas 14 is now as follows:

Main Card:

Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Prelims:

Sean Strickland vs. Brendan Allen

Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka

Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely

Don’tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez