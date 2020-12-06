UFC Vegas 16 Bonuses: Jack Hermansson & Marvin Vettori Awarded FOTN

The UFC Vegas 16 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a clash between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

This fight saw a fun pace throughout all five rounds although some will be second-guessing the decision that Vettori made in the first round by not electing to get finish him with strikes after dropping him. Instead, Vettori went for submission and didn’t get it. After the second round, which Vettori dominated thanks to staying on top in guard, it was a back and forth striking contest. Vettori got the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Ovince Saint Preux and Jamahal Hill

This fight saw Hill always circling yet did find some challenges such as OSP trying to close the range, keeping his head leaned back, and always throwing leg kicks. Hill wanted to stay outside to take an angle with his feet. The end came when Hill backed him up against the fence and swarmed him with strikes for the TKO win. A statement win here for Hill.

The main event got the no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Performance of the Night: Gabriel Benitez and Jordan Leavitt

