Sunday, December 6, 2020
UFC Vegas 16 Highlights: Jamahal Hill Swarms Ovince Saint Preux For TKO Win

By Andrew Ravens

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill ended up being an interesting co-main event. 

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (December 5, 2020) at the UFC Fight Night event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first round was solid boxing with a mixture of leg kicks. Hill struggled to find the chin of his opponent as OSP leaned back while throwing shots. The speed was a factor for Hill, who almost had to rush in with his strikes. In the second round, Hill backed him up against the fence and unloaded with strikes for the TKO win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

His previous outing saw OSP score a TKO win over Alonzo Menifield at the UFC on ESPN+ 34 event and dropped a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell at the UFC Jacksonville event, which marked his heavyweight debut. Before that, he tapped Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Copenhagen at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark last September. Preux snapped a two-fight losing skid with this win after not having picked up a victory inside the Octagon since June 2018 where he submitted Tyson Pedro. 

Hill entered this fight with 7 wins and a no contest. He earned his way to the promotion through Dana White’s Contender’s Series. His latest fight saw him go to a no contest with Klidson Abreu at UFC on ESPN 9. 

UFC Vegas 16 Results: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 16. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

