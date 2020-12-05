Saturday, December 5, 2020
UFC Vegas 16 Results: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Check out MMA News' UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori results, featuring a main event meeting between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori

By Andrew Ravens

UFC Vegas 16 goes down tonight (Saturday, December 5, 2020) from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout. 

Hermansson was coming off a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. He had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at the UFC Copenhagen event from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. He scored a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian. 

Vettori had gone 3-1-1 in his last five fights with a majority draw against Omari Akhmedov at UFC 219, a split decision loss to Israel Adesanya in April 2019 before rattling off two straight decision wins over Cezar Ferreria and Andrew Sanchez in 2019. His previous fight saw him get a submission win over Karl Roberson at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The co-headliner will see a light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Jamahal Hill. Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes, Montana de la Rosa vs. Talia Santos, John Allan Arte vs. Roman Dolidze, and Movsar Evloev vs. Nate Landwehr finishes out the main card. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 16 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

  • Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Light heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Lightweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Montana de la Rosa vs. Talia Santos
  • Light heavyweight bout: John Allan Arte vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Nate Landwehr

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Bantamweight bout: Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka
  • Lightweight bout: Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Wiman
  • Flyweight bout: Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
  • Featherweight bout: Damon Jackson vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

