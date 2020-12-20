UFC Vegas 17 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 17 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a clash between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. This fight saw a striking affair with both guys having their moments.

Thompson had the edge through the entire fight as his movement was just too much for Neal. Thompson got the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera. This fight saw Aldo look competitive and even prevented takedown attempts by Vera, who tried hard to do so while in the clinch.

Aside from fence action, it was strictly striking here with both fighters doing what they could such as Vera with kicks and Aldo mixing up body and head strikes. Things changed in the third round as Vera did get on his back and got a takedown, but Aldo moved and got in that position. Aldo walked away with the decision win.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Jimmy Flick

Rob Font

Marcin Tybura

Stephen Thompson

Four performance bonuses tonight, for the final UFC card of 2020. Flick, Font, Tybura, Thompson. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 20, 2020

UFC Vegas 17 Results: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal, Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 17. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 17 bonuses?