UFC Vegas 17 Highlights: Stephen Thompson Outstrikes Geoff Neal

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal closed out the year for the promotion in an exciting way.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (December 19, 2020) at the UFC Vegas 17 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

There was a clash of heads in the first round and they were both cut around the right eyebrow. It was a striking affair yet a very close fight with each guy throwing nearly the same amount of strikes. Thompson, who looked fantastic, got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What a way to close out the year! @Wonderboy & @handzofsteelmma just gave us one to remember 🙌 #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/SfSaITun7L — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 20, 2020

At #UFCVegas17, @WonderboyMMA defended his NMF title by stopping to ask Geoff Neal if he was good mid-fight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/R2UTcdhEz0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 20, 2020

Never doubt the lengths @WonderboyMMA will go in order to do the right thing. 😅 #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/rpxReZB7m4 — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

Drama in the Wonderboy corner as we hit the fifth. #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/R8yYE9BUZV — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

Thompson had gone 1-2 in his previous outings heading into this fight. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Darren Till in the main event of the UFC Liverpool event back in May 2018, a loss to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 6 by knockout in the second round, and a decision defeat to Vicente Luque at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Neal was 7-0 under the UFC banner entering this fight. Neal was coming off a TKO win over Mike Perry at UFC 245 as well as a second round TKO win over Niko Price at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Before that, he scored a rear-naked choke win over Brian Camozzi in February 2018, KO victory over Frank Camacho in September and decisions Belal Muhammad in January.

