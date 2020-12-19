UFC Vegas 17 Results: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

UFC Vegas 17 goes down tonight (Saturday, December 19, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal in a welterweight bout.

Thompson had gone 1-2 in his previous outings heading into this fight. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Darren Till in the main event of the UFC Liverpool event back in May 2018, a loss to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 6 by knockout in the second round, and a decision defeat to Vicente Luque at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Neal was 5-0 under the UFC banner entering this fight. Neal was coming off a TKO win over Mike Perry at UFC 245 as well as a second round TKO win over Niko Price at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Before that, he scored a rear-naked choke win over Brian Camozzi in February 2018, KO victory over Frank Camacho in September and decisions Belal Muhammad in January.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera. Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams, Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font, Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos, and Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 17 results below:

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura

Quick UFC vegas 17 Results

Main Card On (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura

Prelims Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)