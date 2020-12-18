UFC Vegas 17 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal (UFC Vegas 17) weigh-ins are complete! All fighters made weight, so we are locked and loaded to send off 2020 with a lot of fireworks!

In the main event, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will be facing Geoff Neal in a fight with contrasting striking styles. The fight is pivotal to the trajectory of both men’s careers, as it could mean gatekeeper status for Thompson in the eyes of the UFC, and it could also boost either fighter to being one or two fights away from a title shot.

The co-main event will feature the former featherweight king Jose Aldo pursuing his first bantamweight win in taking on Marlon Vera. The main card will also feature highlight artists Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams doing battle as well high-level bouts: Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font, Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos, and Greg Hardy looking to prove he is worthy of the “high level” adjective in his bout against proven veteran Marcin Tybura.

The kick-off time for the event is 7:00 PM ET, with the early prelims kicking off at 4:30 PM. The UFC Apex will play host to this card.

You can view the full weigh-in results below!

MAIN CARD

Stephen Thompson (170) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Khaos Williams (169.5)

Rob Font (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.5)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Taila Santos (126)

Greg Hardy (266) vs. Marcin Tybura (255)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (170)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Antonio Arroyo (194) vs. Deron Winn (194.5) – Catchweight Bout

Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (184.5)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (125)

Christos Giagos (159.5) vs. Carlton Minus (159)* – Catchweight Bout

Keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow night for live updates and highlights on tomorrow’s UFC Vegas 17 event!