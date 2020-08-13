Thursday, August 13, 2020

UFC Vegas 6 Medical Suspensions Revealed

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Yana Kunitskaya
Yana Kunitskaya (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

The UFC Vegas 6 medical suspensions are in.

The event took place on Aug. 8. UFC Vegas 6 was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik collide. Lewis scored the second-round finish. Oleinik has been medically suspended until Sept. 23 with no contact until Sept. 8 due to lacerations to his left eye and lip.

Four fighters on the card are looking at potential sits lasting until February 2021. Yana Kunitskaya, Scott Holtzman, Peter Barrett, and Irwin Rivera will have to be cleared if they expect to return to action sooner.

Peep the rest of the UFC Vegas 6 medical suspensions below courtesy of The Underground.

  • Oleinik suspended until 09/23/20, No contact until 09/08/20 – Lacerations left eye & lip
  • Weidman suspended until 09/08/20, No contact until 08/30/20 – Hard fight
  • Akhmedov suspended until 09/08/20 No contact until 08/30/20 – Laceration under right eye
  • Stewart suspended until 09/08/20, No contact until 08/30/20 – Laceration left scalp
  • Kunitskaya must have MRI of neck & right arm, if positive must be cleared by Orthopedic Dr or no contest until 02/05/21; minimum suspension no contest until 08/30/20, no contact until 08/23/20
  • Dariush suspended until 09/08/20, No contact until 08/30/20
  • Holtzman must have left inferior orbital floor fracture cleared by Maxillofacial Surgeon or no contest until 02/05/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/23/20, no contact until 09/08/20
  • Means suspended until 08/30/20, No contact until 08/23/20
  • Holland suspended until 08/30/20, No contact until 08/23/20 – Laceration left eye
  • Buckley suspended until 09/23/20, No contact until 09/08/20 – Lacerations left eye
  • Haqparast suspended until 09/23/20, No contact until 09/08/20 – Laceration left eye
  • Munoz must have laceration under right eye cleared by Dr. or no contest until 09/23/20, no contact until 09/08/20
  • Suspend Turman until 10/08/20, No contact until 09/23/20
  • Barrett must have X-ray of left ribs, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 02/05/21, minimum suspension no contest until 09/08/20, no contact until 08/30/20
  • Rivera must have X-ray of right hand & wrist, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr. clearance & possible left eye corneal abrasion cleared by Ophthalmologist or no contest until 02/05/21
  • Alqaisi suspended until 09/23/20, No contact until 09/08/20 – Sutures on nasal bridge

