UFC Vegas 6 Medical Suspensions Revealed

The UFC Vegas 6 medical suspensions are in.

The event took place on Aug. 8. UFC Vegas 6 was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik collide. Lewis scored the second-round finish. Oleinik has been medically suspended until Sept. 23 with no contact until Sept. 8 due to lacerations to his left eye and lip.

Four fighters on the card are looking at potential sits lasting until February 2021. Yana Kunitskaya, Scott Holtzman, Peter Barrett, and Irwin Rivera will have to be cleared if they expect to return to action sooner.

Peep the rest of the UFC Vegas 6 medical suspensions below courtesy of The Underground.