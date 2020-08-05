UFC Vegas 6’s Aleksei Oleinik Unsure When He’ll Retire

Aleksei Oleinik isn’t sure when he’ll retire after his heavyweight clash with Derrick Lewis.

Oleinik is set to take on Lewis on Aug. 8. The bout will serve as the main event of UFC Vegas 6 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a pivotal bout for Oleinik, who is the 10th-ranked UFC heavyweight, while Lewis holds the number four spot.

Oleinik Doesn’t Know When He’ll Retire

Despite being 43 years old, Oelinik could find himself in the top five with a win over Lewis. Speaking to BJPenn.com, Oleinik said he isn’t sure when he’ll hang up his gloves for good.

“Not too much longer, maybe 7-10 more years. Maybe one year, maybe five years no one knows. If I feel good, I am ready to fight. I’m sparring in the gym with young guys and big names from UFC, Bellator, I feel good,” he concluded. “If I’m worse than them, then yes I may retire. If I am not worse, maybe I am no better, but I’m not worse, so middle, so I’ll fight.”

Oleinik is looking for his third straight victory. He’s coming off a split decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. If he defeats Lewis, it would be Oleinik’s 60th career victory.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Vegas 6 this Saturday night.