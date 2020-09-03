Thursday, September 3, 2020

UFC Vegas 8 Medical Suspensions: Anthony Smith Only Gets 45 Days

By Cole Shelton
Anthony Smith challenges UFC Hamburg
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC Vegas 8 suspensions are in as two fighters receive possible six-month sits while Anthony Smith is only suspended 45 days.

In the main event, Aleksandar Rakic dominated Smith to earn a clear-cut decision. Rakic dropped “Lionheart” with brutal leg kicks and after the event, Smith admitted he is not doing well.

Among the suspensions, Mallory Martin and Polyana Viana received potential six-month sits.

Below is the full list of UFC Vegas 8 medical suspensions (via MMAJunkie):

  • Anthony Smith: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
  • Aleksandar Rakic: No suspension.
  • Robbie Lawler: Suspended 45 days with no contest for 30 days due to nasal lacerations.
  • Neil Magny: Suspended 45 days or until cut on right elbow cleared by doctor or no contest until Sept. 11.
  • Ji Yeon Kim: Must have right orbital non-displaced fracture cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor or ophthalmologist or no contest until Feb. 26; minimum suspension until Oct. 14 with no contact until Sept. 29.
  • Alexa Grasso: No suspension.
  • Ricardo Lamas: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
  • Bill Algeo: No suspension.
  • Maki Pitolo: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to facial lacerations.
  • Impa Kasangay: Must have right eye laceration cleared by doctor or no contest until Oct. 14; minimum suspension until Sept. 11.
  • Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
  • Zak Cummings: No suspension.
  • Alex Caceres: No suspension.
  • Austin Springer: No suspension.
  • Sean Brady: No suspension.
  • Christian Aguilera: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow and nose lacerations.
  • Polyana Viana: Must have right thumb MRI and x-ray of
    right foot. If positive, then must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Feb. 26, 2021; minimum suspension until Sept. 29 with no contact until Sept. 20.
  • Emily Whitmire: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days due to left elbow pain.
  • Mallory Martin: Must have right knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Feb. 26, 2021; minimum suspension until Oct. 29 with no contact until Oct. 14.
  • Hannah Cifers: Must have nose cut cleared by doctor or no contest until Oct. 14; minimum suspension until Sept. 29 with no contact until Sept. 20.
Via MMAJunkie

