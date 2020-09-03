UFC Vegas 8 Medical Suspensions: Anthony Smith Only Gets 45 Days

The UFC Vegas 8 suspensions are in as two fighters receive possible six-month sits while Anthony Smith is only suspended 45 days.

In the main event, Aleksandar Rakic dominated Smith to earn a clear-cut decision. Rakic dropped “Lionheart” with brutal leg kicks and after the event, Smith admitted he is not doing well.

Among the suspensions, Mallory Martin and Polyana Viana received potential six-month sits.

Below is the full list of UFC Vegas 8 medical suspensions (via MMAJunkie):