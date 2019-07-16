UFC Veteran Abel Trujillo Arrested On Felony Sexual Exploitation Charges

UFC lightweight veteran Abel Trujillo is facing some tenuous legal allegations.

According to a report from TSN today, Trujillo is being held in Castle Rock, Colorado, on charges of felony sexual exploitation of a child and felony obscenity. Based on the Douglas County Court Deputy inmate database, Trujillo’s bond is currently set at $10,000. A Douglas County deputy told TSN he has not yet entered a plea.

His next court hearing is scheduled for this Thursday at the Douglas County Courthouse. Deputy Cocha Hayden, the Public Information Officer for Douglas County, said the details surrounding Trujillo’s alleged incident are not available for public release due to the nature of the charges.

Sexual exploitation of a child is defined as “possessing, producing or distributing sexually explicit material (pornography) involving a child under 18″ in the State of Colorado. The obscenity charged is defined as “a person commits wholesale promotion of obscenity to a minor if, knowing its content and character, such person wholesale promotes to a minor or possesses with intent to wholesale promote to a minor any obscene material.”

Extradited To Colorado

Trujillo was detained on May 24 in Broward County, Florida. The arrest came after a warrant was issued for him in Colorado. He was extradited back to Colorado the following month.

Both charges are Class 6 felonies in Colorado. Trujillo could face up to 12 to 18 months in prison for each charge if convicted. He could also be fined from $1,000 to $100,000. For what it’s worth, he has faced some legal trouble before. Trujillo was convicted of domestic abuse causing injury in 2007 and domestic abuse assault in 2009 in the State of Iowa.

Trujillo was last seen in the Octagon in December 2017. There, he lost a decision to veteran John Makdessi. Now, however, he’s facing a fight of a much more dire set of potential consequences.