UFC 229 Video Highlights: Formiga Nabs Decision Win Over Pettis

Jussier Formiga nabs a unanimous decision victory over Sergio Pettis and he’s the latest fighter on the list of UFC 229 highlights.

While Formiga vs. Pettis didn’t provide the same excitement as previous preliminary bouts, it was still a bout between two high-level flyweights. Both men were fighting in hopes of receiving a title shot against champion Henry Cejudo. Formiga walked out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the win.

Here are highlights from the three-round affair (via UFC’s official Twitter account):

Formiga gets the back early in the 3rd round!#UFC229 pic.twitter.com/qffGHpfRfM — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

MMA News has you covered with live results from UFC 229. We’ve also been updating the homepage with highlights and post-fight tidbits.