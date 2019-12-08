UFC Washington Bonuses, Live Gate, & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Washington bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC Washington took place inside Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C. Headlining the card was a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem. Rozenstruik earned the finish in the final round via knockout.

The co-main event saw strawweight action. Marina Rodriguez went one-on-one with Cynthia Calvillo. Rodriguez put her striking on display to take the first two rounds over Calvillo. The tide shifted in a major way in the third round as Calvillo mounted a comeback to make it a 10-8 round. The fight ended up going the distance and was ruled a majority draw.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Bryce Mitchell and Makhmud Muradov. Mitchell submitted Matt Sayles via twister, while Muradov knocked out Trevor Smith with a punch.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Rob Font and Ricky Simon. Font scored a unanimous decision victory over Simon.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 10,816 fans. A live gate number came out to $932,593.20. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Washington. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Washington bonuses?