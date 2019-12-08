UFC Washington Bonuses, Live Gate, & Attendance Revealed

Fernando Quiles Jr.
The UFC Washington bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC Washington took place inside Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C. Headlining the card was a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem. Rozenstruik earned the finish in the final round via knockout.

The co-main event saw strawweight action. Marina Rodriguez went one-on-one with Cynthia Calvillo. Rodriguez put her striking on display to take the first two rounds over Calvillo. The tide shifted in a major way in the third round as Calvillo mounted a comeback to make it a 10-8 round. The fight ended up going the distance and was ruled a majority draw.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Bryce Mitchell and Makhmud Muradov. Mitchell submitted Matt Sayles via twister, while Muradov knocked out Trevor Smith with a punch.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Rob Font and Ricky Simon. Font scored a unanimous decision victory over Simon.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 10,816 fans. A live gate number came out to $932,593.20. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Washington. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

