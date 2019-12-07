UFC Washington Highlights: Aspen Ladd Smashes Yana Kunitskaya

Aspen Ladd smashed Yana Kunitskaya at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN.

Ladd controlled the first two rounds with her takedowns and ground and pound. Right out of the gate in the third round, Ladd dropped her with a short left hook. Ladd swarmed her with strikes and elbows to finish the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

That escalated quickly 😳@AspenLaddMMA blitzes and drops Kunitskaya to start the third round at #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/BxCNS7AfzP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019

In her latest fight, Ladd suffered a knockout loss to Germaine de Randamie at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. Ladd entered the fight before the setback with a pro-MMA record of 8-0 with her three previous fights taking place under the UFC banner that includes TKO wins over Lina Länsberg and Tonya Evinger. She scored a unanimous decision win over Sijara Eubanks in her previous fight in May.

Kunitskaya was 2-1 in her three UFC fights up to this point. She dropped a TKO loss to Cris Cyborg at the UFC 222 pay-per-view but rebounded with decision wins over Lina Länsberg and Marion Reneau.

