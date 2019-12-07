UFC Washington Highlights: Ben Rothwell TKO’s Stefan Struve

Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell was an interesting fight at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN. In the first round and in the second round, Rothwell hit two nut shots that somehow Struve survived.

However, after the fight resumed in the second round, Rothwell swarmed him with strikes up against the fence and the fight is done.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Struve was 1-3 in his last four fights heading into this contest. He dropped losses to Alexander Volkov, Andrei Arlovski, and Marcin Tybura. In his previous fight, he scored a victory over Marcos Rogério de Lima by submission at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 event from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Rothwell was coming off a decision loss to Andrei Arlovski at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Prior to that, he fought Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Wichita and lost via unanimous decision in his return fight following a two-year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension. The former UFC heavyweight champion suffered a split decision loss to Augusto Sakai by split decision at the UFC Sunrise event.

