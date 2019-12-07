UFC Washington Highlights: Billy Quarantillo Scores Submission Victory

Billy Quarantillo submitted Jacob Kilburn at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN.

In the second round, Quarantillo picked up an arm-triangle choke for the win.

UFC Washington Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What a UFC debut! @BillyQMMA dominates and gets the Triangle submission #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/6tuOCt42Oq — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 8, 2019

What a UFC debut! @BillyQMMA dominates and gets the Triangle submission #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/3YlVzWpH2p — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 8, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Washington. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.