UFC Washington Highlights: Bryce Mitchell Taps Matt Sayles

Bryce Mitchell taps out Matt Sayles at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN.

As seen in the fight, Mitchell executed the rarely-seen twister submission to pick up the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

