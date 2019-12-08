UFC Washington Highlights: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Marina Rodriguez Ends in Majority Draw

Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo went the distance at UFC Washington.

The story of the fight was pretty simple. In the first and third rounds, Calvillo controlled the fight with her takedowns and ground control while landing strikes. In the second round, Marina showed that she was a better striker and even hurt her with body strikes. The judges scored it a majority draw.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN.

UFC Washington Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

This marked the fourth UFC bout for Rodriguez as she went to a majority decision against Randa Markos in her promotional debut. Since then, she had ripped off two straight wins over Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres by decision.

Calvillo was coming into this fight on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Poliana Botelho and Cortney Casey at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona last February.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Washington. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.