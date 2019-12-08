UFC Washington Highlights: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Stuns Alistair Overeem in Wild Finish

Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik didn’t end short but rather went all five rounds at UFC Washington. However, it featured a crazy finish.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN. Walt Harris was scheduled to collide with Overeem in the main event of UFC Washington but had to pull out of the fight.

This was a decent fight that saw Overeem find some success in the early going with his takedowns that resulted in him landing some ground and pound. Rozenstruik caught him with flurries but nothing that put the former title contender in danger. As the fight went on, Overeem started to let his hands go and pick him apart.

Out of nowhere at 4:56 in the final round, Rozenstruik landed a left jab then a right hook that ended the fight.

You can see his lip completely fly off from that Jairzinho Rozenstruik just woke everyone up.



I feel bad for anyone that bet Overeem winning. #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/e7rDmTiMBb — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) December 8, 2019

UFC Washington Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

All it takes is one for @JairRozenstruik 😨 pic.twitter.com/MRTg1mNpch — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/UFC_CA/status/1203553131075948546

In his latest fight, Overeem smashed Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. Before that, Overeem finished Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing in November 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

Rozenstruik last competed at UFC 244 where he knocked out former champion Andrei Arlovski in under a minute. This came after his stunning nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder earlier this year. He was unbeaten with a 9-0 record coming into UFC Washington.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Washington. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.