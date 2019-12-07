UFC Washington Highlights: Makhmud Muradov Scores Walk Off KO 

Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith ended in violent fashion at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN. In the third round of the fight, Muradov scored a nasty knockout punch to end it.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

