UFC Washington Highlights: Rob Font Outlasts Ricky Simon

Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon went the distance at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN.

It was a solid back and forth fight that saw Font out work Simon with his excellent striking. While Simon continued to look for takedowns which he scored, Font was getting better by each round and that was enough to pick up the unanimous decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Following that left hook with a flying knee is just plain fun, @RickySimonUFC #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/M8pJxhL0oC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019

