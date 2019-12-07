UFC Washington Highlights: Tim Means Chokes Out Thiago Alves

Tim Means choked out Thiago Alves at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN.

This one didn’t last long as Means secured a guillotine choke in the first round to win the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

🗣 LEAN, MEAN(s) FIGHTING MACHINE@MeansTim continues to bring the action at #UFCDC



📺 Head over to @ESPN for the main card pic.twitter.com/9tWKXFmk97 — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2019

