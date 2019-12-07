UFC Washington Highlights: Virna Jandiroba Taps Out Mallory Martin

Virna Jandiroba taps out Mallory Martin at UFC Washington.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on Saturday night (December 7, 2019) that aired on ESPN. As seen in the fight, Jandiroba tapped out Martin in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Remember the name 👏



🇧🇷 @VirnaJandiroba locks in the sub for the W!#UFCDC action continues ➡️ LIVE on ESPNNEWS pic.twitter.com/ycUNhFgUWp — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2019

