UFC Washington Live Weigh-in Results Today (Dec. 6)

The UFC Washington weigh-in results are underway.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 7), UFC Washington will take place inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. In the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will collide. The co-main event features strawweight action between Cynthia Calvillo and Marina Rodriguez.

The main card will also feature Ben Rothwell vs. Stefan Struve. “The Skyscraper” is coming out of retirement. Also, fight fans will see a women’s bantamweight tilt between Yana Kunitskaya and Aspen Ladd. Cody Stamann and Song Yadong will share the Octagon as well as Rob Font and Ricky Simon. You can catch MMA News’ interview with Simon here and Stamann here.

Main Card (ESPN)

Alistair Overeem () vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (250.5)

Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Ben Rothwell (265.2) vs. Stefan Struve (265.3)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.1) vs. Aspen Ladd ()

Cody Stamann (135.2) vs. Song Yadong (135.2)

Rob Font () vs. Ricky Simon (135.2)

Prelims (ESPN)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Tim Means ()

Jacob Kilburn (145.3) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.2)

Bryce Mitchell (145.2) vs. Matt Sayles (148.5)*

Joe Solecki (155.6) vs. Matt Wiman (155.3)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Mallory Martin (115.5)

Makhmud Muradov (185.3) vs. Trevor Smith (185.5)

*- Fighter has missed weight