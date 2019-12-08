UFC Washington is in the books.

That means the post-fight press conference is coming at you live in a matter of moments. In the main event of UFC Washington, Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocked out Alistair Overeem in the final frame. He’s expected to speak to the media shortly.

Here are the full results from UFC Washington.

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Jair Rozenstruik def. Alistair Overeem by knockout (punch) at 4:56 of Round 5

Women’s strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo ends in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell def. Stefan Struve by TKO (punches) at 4:57 of Round 2

Women’s bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd def. Yana Kunitskaya by TKO (punches) at 0:33 of Round 3

Bantamweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Bantamweight bout: Rob Font def. Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Tim Means def. Thiago Alves by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:38 of Round 1

Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo def. Jacob Kilburn by submission (triangle choke) at 3:18 of Round 2

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell def. Matt Sayles by submission (Twister) at 4:20 of Round 1

Lightweight bout: Joe Solecki def. Matt Wiman by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Early prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight bout: Virna Jandiroba def. Mallory Martin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:16 of Round 2

Middleweight bout: Makhmud Muradov def. Trevor Smith by knockout (punch) at 4:09 of Round 3

Peep the UFC Washington post-fight press conference live stream courtesy of MMAFighting.