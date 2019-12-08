UFC Washington Reebok Fighter Payouts: Alistair Overeem Tops List

UFC Washington is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Washington (also known as UFC on ESPN 7) took place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6 p.m. ET.

Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout headlined the show while Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight showdown served as the co-main event.

Overeem lost the fight by knockout while the co-headliner went to a majority draw.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout, Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a women’s bantamweight bout, Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout, and Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout.

Overeem topped the payouts. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $4,000 def. Alistair Overeem: $15,000

Marina Rodriguez: $4,000 vs. Cynthia Calvillo: $5,000

Ben Rothwell: $10,000 def. Stefan Struve: $20,000

Aspen Ladd: $4,000 def. Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000

Cody Stamann: $5,000 vs. Song Yadong: $4,000

Rob Font: $5,000 def. Ricky Simon: $4,000

Tim Means: $15,000 def. Thiago Alves: $20,000

Billy Quarantillo: $3,500 def. Jacob Kilburn: $3,500

Bryce Mitchell: $3,500 def. Matt Sayles: $3,500

Joseph Solecki: $3,500def. Matt Wiman: $15,000

Virna Jandiroba: $3,500 def. Mallory Martin: $3,500

Makhmud Muradov: $3,500 def. Trevor Smith: $15,000