UFC Washington Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC Washington goes down tonight (Sat. December 7th, 2019) from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight show. Walt Harris was scheduled to collide with Overeem in the main event of UFC Washington but had to pull out of the fight.
In his latest fight, Overeem smashed Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. Before that, Overeem finished Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing in November 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.
Rozenstruik last competed at UFC 244 where he knocked out former champion Andrei Arlovski in under a minute. This came after his stunning nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder earlier this year. He was unbeaten with a 9-0 record coming into UFC Washington.
Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight showdown will serve as the co-main event.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout, Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a women’s bantamweight bout, Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout, and Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Washington. Check out MMA News’ UFC Washington results below:
Quick UFC Washington Results
Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Women’s strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Heavyweight bout: Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Bantamweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong
- Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight bout: Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means
- Featherweight bout: Jacob Kilburn vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles
- Lightweight bout: Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman
Early prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Women’s strawweight bout Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin
- Middleweight bout: Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith
