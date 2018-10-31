UFC Website No Longer Lists Cormier As LHW Champion (Photo)

It looks like the UFC website is no longer recognizing Daniel Cormier as light heavyweight champion. The 205-pound division in the UFC currently finds itself in an awkward spot. Cormier is officially the division’s champion at the moment. However, since his heavyweight title victory this past summer, it’s believed we’ve seen the last of “DC” at 205 pounds.

That is, unless a bout with Jon Jones presents itself. Cormier is currently set to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 230 this weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018). He’ll headline the Madison Square Garden card opposite Derrick Lewis. As for the 205-pound title, the UFC has already made plans to move on from Cormier.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will headline UFC 232 on December 29th. The winner of the bout will be crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion. It has been said Cormier will be stripped once Jones vs. Gustafsson begins. Despite UFC 232 being over a month away, the UFC website is already prepared to name the new champion.

Cormier is no longer listed as the 205-pound king on the promotion’s official website. Light heavyweight, and the women’s flyweight champion, are the only weight classes captioned by champions “To be determined…” Here’s the screenshot:

What do you think about the UFC website removing Cormier as light heavyweight champion?